ON’s (ONON) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of ON (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $65.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group increased their price target on ON from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of ON from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of ON from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of ON in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of ON from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.14.

Shares of ONON opened at $42.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.18. The stock has a market cap of $26.77 billion, a PE ratio of 55.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 2.18. ON has a 1-year low of $34.38 and a 1-year high of $64.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ON in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its position in ON by 118.4% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in ON in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ON by 3,392.6% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ON during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.39% of the company’s stock.

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, all-day activities, and tennis. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own stores.

