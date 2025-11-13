Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) Stock Acquired Rep. Tim Moore

Representative Tim Moore (R-North Carolina) recently bought shares of Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX). In a filing disclosed on November 12th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in Genprex stock on October 29th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “SCHWAB ONE” account.

Representative Tim Moore also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) on 10/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) on 10/30/2025.

Sold $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Hyster-Yale (NYSE:HY) on 10/24/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) on 10/22/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Hyster-Yale (NYSE:HY) on 10/14/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Hyster-Yale (NYSE:HY) on 10/10/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) on 10/10/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Hyster-Yale (NYSE:HY) on 10/8/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) on 10/7/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Hyster-Yale (NYSE:HY) on 9/19/2025.

Genprex Trading Up 13.6%

GNPX opened at $4.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of -0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.54 and its 200-day moving average is $11.99. Genprex has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $99.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Genprex ( NASDAQ:GNPX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($8.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($35.50) by $27.00. On average, equities analysts forecast that Genprex will post -5.7 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Genprex in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Genprex to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

About Representative Moore

Timothy K. Moore (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing North Carolina’s 14th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Moore (Republican Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent North Carolina’s 14th Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Moore served as speaker of the House from 2015 to 2025.

Timothy Moore earned his B.A. from the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill in 1992 and his J.D. from the Oklahoma City University School of Law in 1995. His professional experience includes working as an attorney.

About Genprex

Genprex, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing gene-based therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is REQORSA (GPX-001), which is in preclinical trials to treat non-small cell lung cancer and small cell lung cancer; and GPX-002, which is in preclinical trials to treat type 1 and type 2 diabetes.

