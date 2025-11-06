Katapult Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:KPLT)

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 21,767 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,055% compared to the average volume of 1,884 put options.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Katapult stock. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its stake in shares of Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT – Free Report) by 31.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 576,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,648 shares during the quarter. Katapult accounts for about 1.9% of Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT owned about 12.93% of Katapult worth $5,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KPLT opened at $11.21 on Thursday. Katapult has a 12 month low of $5.08 and a 12 month high of $24.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.74. The firm has a market cap of $51.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.72.

Katapult ( NASDAQ:KPLT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $71.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.45 million. Katapult has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that Katapult will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KPLT shares. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Katapult from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Katapult in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $10.00.

Katapult Holdings, Inc, an e-commerce focused financial technology company, provides e-commerce point-of-sale lease-purchase options for nonprime consumers in the United States. The company's technology platform provides nonprime consumers with a lease purchase option to enable them to obtain durable goods from its network of e-commerce retailers.

