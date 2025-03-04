First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT) Short Interest Update

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the January 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of FYT stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.33. 16,005 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,700. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.64. The stock has a market cap of $153.51 million, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.34. First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $49.91 and a 12 month high of $61.44.

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.5443 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

About First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FYT. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 458.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter valued at $207,000.

The First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FYT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of securities pulled from the NASDAQ US 700 Small Cap Index that are rescreened and weighted based on a tiered process. FYT was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

