First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT) Short Interest Update

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the January 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of FYT stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.33. 16,005 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,700. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.64. The stock has a market cap of $153.51 million, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.34. First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $49.91 and a 12 month high of $61.44.
First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.5443 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund
About First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund
The First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FYT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of securities pulled from the NASDAQ US 700 Small Cap Index that are rescreened and weighted based on a tiered process. FYT was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- GitLab: Get In While It’s Down—Big Rebound Ahead
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Tesla Stock: Finding a Bottom May Take Time
- How to trade using analyst ratings
- Duolingo: This Beaten-Down Stock Is About to Rally 38%
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.