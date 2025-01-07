PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, D. Boral Capital decreased their price objective on shares of PEDEVCO from $2.25 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

NYSE PED opened at $0.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.25 and a beta of 0.52. PEDEVCO has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.90.

In related news, CAO Paul Anthony Pinkston sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.74, for a total value of $25,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 714,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $528,878. This represents a 4.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. It holds interests in the Permian Basin asset covering an area of approximately 22,721 net acres located in New Mexico; and D-J Basin asset covering an area of approximately 19,214 net acres located in Wyoming.

