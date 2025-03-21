StockNews.com Upgrades Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) to “Buy”

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

LFUS has been the topic of several other reports. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Littelfuse presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.00.

Littelfuse Stock Down 1.5 %

LFUS stock opened at $211.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 46.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.27. Littelfuse has a 12 month low of $201.97 and a 12 month high of $275.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.04. Littelfuse had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 8.55%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Littelfuse will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Littelfuse

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the 4th quarter valued at $4,176,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 347,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,856,000 after purchasing an additional 9,705 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 151.1% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,178,000 after purchasing an additional 13,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

