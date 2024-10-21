LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

LightInTheBox Stock Performance

Shares of LightInTheBox stock opened at $2.37 on Friday. LightInTheBox has a 1 year low of $2.21 and a 1 year high of $8.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.87. The firm has a market cap of $263.47 million, a PE ratio of -29.63 and a beta of 0.94.

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $69.36 million for the quarter.

LightInTheBox Company Profile

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer that delivers products directly to its consumers worldwide. The company provides apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as small accessories and gadgets, home garden, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

