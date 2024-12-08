The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Sunday.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on The Carlyle Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of CG stock opened at $52.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.73. The Carlyle Group has a 1-year low of $35.36 and a 1-year high of $55.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a PE ratio of 182.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $895.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.17 million. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 2.21%. The Carlyle Group’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 924,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total value of $1,978,357.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,643,231 shares in the company, valued at $7,796,514.34. This trade represents a 20.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel A. D’aniello sold 495,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $25,535,279.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,504,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,674,936,376.06. This trade represents a 1.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,171,556 shares of company stock worth $29,222,475. 27.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Carlyle Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,937,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,250,000 after buying an additional 54,805 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 72.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,051,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,469,000 after buying an additional 1,707,520 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,727,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,524,000 after buying an additional 55,662 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 6.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,266,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,999,000 after buying an additional 137,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 22.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,107,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,740,000 after buying an additional 391,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.