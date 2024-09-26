Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) Short Interest Update

Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 244,700 shares, an increase of 501.2% from the August 31st total of 40,700 shares. Approximately 9.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 439,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genprex

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Genprex stock. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX – Free Report) by 122.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,132 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 10.39% of Genprex worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 14.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genprex Price Performance

Shares of GNPX traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.35. The stock had a trading volume of 115,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,249. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.97 and its 200 day moving average is $1.99. Genprex has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $16.94.

Genprex Company Profile

Genprex ( NASDAQ:GNPX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($3.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.30) by ($0.70). Equities analysts predict that Genprex will post -5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genprex, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing gene-based therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is REQORSA (GPX-001), which is in preclinical trials to treat non-small cell lung cancer and small cell lung cancer; and GPX-002, which is in preclinical trials to treat type 1 and type 2 diabetes.

Featured Stories

