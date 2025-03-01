Short Interest in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) Increases By 485.7%

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,500 shares, a growth of 485.7% from the January 31st total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Stock Up 0.9 %
HPS stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.37. The company had a trading volume of 81,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,259. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a 52 week low of $14.09 and a 52 week high of $17.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.79.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.59%.
About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
