Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,140,000 shares, a drop of 6.7% from the April 30th total of 6,580,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

In other Aptiv news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 18,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $1,451,249.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 95,211 shares in the company, valued at $7,396,942.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 305.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 405 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on APTV. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Aptiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Aptiv from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Aptiv from $148.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.31.

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $84.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.57. The stock has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Aptiv has a 12 month low of $68.84 and a 12 month high of $113.60.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Aptiv will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

