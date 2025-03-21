Cibc World Markets Corp Has $3.41 Million Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,705 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $3,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATO. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 1,542.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on ATO shares. Mizuho raised their target price on Atmos Energy from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Atmos Energy in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Argus raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Atmos Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.15.

Shares of ATO stock opened at $150.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.06 and a 200-day moving average of $142.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $110.97 and a 12-month high of $154.55. The firm has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.67.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 8.89%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 49.57%.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

