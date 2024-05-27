Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $8.62

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (TSE:BHC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$8.62 and last traded at C$8.64, with a volume of 7531 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

Bausch Health Companies Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,583.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.10. The firm has a market cap of C$3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -5.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.90.

Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.02 by C($0.22). The firm had revenue of C$2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.98 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 5.07% and a negative return on equity of 686.52%. Analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.

