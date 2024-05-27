Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $13.71 Million Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 210,437 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,298 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $13,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 122.7% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 13,043 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 7,817.6% in the 4th quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 290,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,902,000 after purchasing an additional 286,514 shares during the period. Finally, Welch Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 615,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,086,000 after purchasing an additional 16,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $50,104.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,706.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,462,899.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $50,104.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,706.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. TD Cowen increased their price target on General Mills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup initiated coverage on General Mills in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. HSBC increased their price target on General Mills from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.06.

GIS stock opened at $68.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $38.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.33 and a 1 year high of $85.84.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 12.66%. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

