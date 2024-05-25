Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC) Now Covered by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SHC. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sotera Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Sotera Health in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup upgraded Sotera Health from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sotera Health from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.92.

Get Sotera Health alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on SHC

Sotera Health Stock Up 0.1 %

SHC opened at $11.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 58.95 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39. Sotera Health has a 52 week low of $10.71 and a 52 week high of $19.40.

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). Sotera Health had a return on equity of 48.47% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $248.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.73 million. Analysts forecast that Sotera Health will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Sotera Health news, Director Pincus & Co. Warburg sold 16,594,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $237,465,334.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,822,952 shares in the company, valued at $1,271,056,443.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Pincus & Co. Warburg sold 16,594,363 shares of Sotera Health stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $237,465,334.53. Following the sale, the director now owns 88,822,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,271,056,443.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael P. Rutz sold 83,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $1,189,289.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 544,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,790,492.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 55.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sotera Health

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHC. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in Sotera Health by 27.4% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 350,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,250,000 after buying an additional 75,487 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sotera Health by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 881,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,211,000 after purchasing an additional 30,197 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Untitled Investments LP increased its stake in Sotera Health by 39.9% during the third quarter. Untitled Investments LP now owns 958,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,360,000 after purchasing an additional 273,520 shares during the period. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the third quarter worth $1,119,000. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sotera Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sotera Health Company engages in the provision of sterilization, lab testing, and advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Sterigenics, Nordion, and Nelson Labs. It provides mission-critical end-to-end sterilization services, including gamma and electron beam irradiation, and ethylene oxide processing, as well as designs, installs, and maintains gamma irradiation systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sotera Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotera Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.