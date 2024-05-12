Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) Price Target to $24.00

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

JAMF has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Jamf from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Jamf from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Jamf in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Jamf from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $24.14.

Jamf Stock Down 2.2 %

Jamf stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.51. The stock had a trading volume of 477,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,292. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.95 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.23. Jamf has a 52 week low of $14.83 and a 52 week high of $22.89.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. Jamf had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a negative return on equity of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $152.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jamf will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Dean Hager sold 73,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total value of $1,309,444.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 385,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,849,410.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Jamf news, CEO John Strosahl sold 33,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total value of $607,562.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,101,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,708,321.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dean Hager sold 73,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total value of $1,309,444.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 385,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,849,410.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 239,323 shares of company stock worth $4,393,336. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jamf by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jamf during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Jamf during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Jamf by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 5,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Jamf by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

