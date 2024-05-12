Citigroup Trims IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) Target Price to $70.00

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group upped their target price on IAC from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial upped their target price on IAC from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays upped their target price on IAC from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on IAC from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on IAC from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IAC has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $79.31.

Get IAC alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on IAC

IAC Stock Down 0.5 %

IAC stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.07. 829,806 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,650,416. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.68. IAC has a 52-week low of $41.39 and a 52-week high of $69.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.53). IAC had a negative net margin of 2.54% and a negative return on equity of 3.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IAC will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of IAC

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in IAC during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in IAC during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in IAC by 23.1% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in IAC by 15.4% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of IAC by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

About IAC

(Get Free Report)

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.