2,381 Shares in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Bought by US Asset Management LLC

US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,381 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,170,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Union Pacific stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $247.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 451,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,261,235. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $242.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.92. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $190.71 and a 52 week high of $258.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $150.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.06.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 44.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.62%.

UNP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.61.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

