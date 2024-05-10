Dropsuite Limited (ASX:DSE) Insider Purchases A$137,500.00 in Stock

Dropsuite Limited (ASX:DSE – Get Free Report) insider Charif Elansari acquired 500,000 shares of Dropsuite stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.28 ($0.18) per share, for a total transaction of A$137,500.00 ($91,059.60).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 8.31 and a quick ratio of 9.74.

Dropsuite Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based software platform worldwide. It offers Dropsuite Website Backup, a cloud-based website and database backup, and monitoring service that allows website owners to securely backup, recover, monitor, and protect its website data; Dropsuite Email Backup and Archiving, a cloud-based email backup and archiving solution that helps organizations to securely backup, manage, recover, comply, and protect their email data; and Dropsuite for Microsoft Office 365, a backup and archiving solution for Microsoft's Office 365 suite of products, including exchange online, SharePoint, OneDrive, Groups, and Teams, as well as calendars, contacts and tasks.

