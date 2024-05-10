Dropsuite Limited (ASX:DSE) Insider Purchases A$137,500.00 in Stock

Dropsuite Limited (ASX:DSE – Get Free Report) insider Charif Elansari acquired 500,000 shares of Dropsuite stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.28 ($0.18) per share, for a total transaction of A$137,500.00 ($91,059.60).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 8.31 and a quick ratio of 9.74.
