Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Declares $0.54 Quarterly Dividend

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.54 per share on Friday, July 19th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.
Nutrien has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Nutrien has a dividend payout ratio of 51.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Nutrien to earn $3.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.2%.
Shares of NTR stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.73. The company had a trading volume of 213,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,953,157. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $29.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.63. Nutrien has a 12 month low of $47.90 and a 12 month high of $69.12.
Several research analysts have weighed in on NTR shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Nutrien from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. HSBC dropped their price objective on Nutrien from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.50.
Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.
