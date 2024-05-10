Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.16 to $0.18 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $300.0 million to $310.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $335.76 million. Progyny also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.610-1.680 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $32.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 52.42, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.51. Progyny has a 1-year low of $29.44 and a 1-year high of $44.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.59.
Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $269.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.08 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Progyny will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 4,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total value of $144,254.25. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 380,038 shares in the company, valued at $12,142,214.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 4,515 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total value of $144,254.25. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 380,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,142,214.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 71,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total transaction of $2,694,081.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 86,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,262,593.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 102,770 shares of company stock valued at $3,853,985. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
