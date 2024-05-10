Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.16 to $0.18 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $300.0 million to $310.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $335.76 million. Progyny also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.610-1.680 EPS.

Progyny Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $32.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 52.42, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.51. Progyny has a 1-year low of $29.44 and a 1-year high of $44.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.59.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $269.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.08 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Progyny will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PGNY shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Progyny in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Progyny in a research note on Monday, February 26th. KeyCorp cut Progyny from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Progyny in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $48.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 4,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total value of $144,254.25. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 380,038 shares in the company, valued at $12,142,214.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 4,515 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total value of $144,254.25. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 380,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,142,214.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 71,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total transaction of $2,694,081.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 86,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,262,593.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 102,770 shares of company stock valued at $3,853,985. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

