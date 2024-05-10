Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Insider John W. Kooyman Sells 3,497 Shares

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total transaction of $326,864.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,328.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 0.0 %

CL opened at $94.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.71. The company has a market capitalization of $77.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.40. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $67.62 and a fifty-two week high of $94.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 485.40% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Colgate-Palmolive

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.29%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 16.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 31,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth $475,000. Gratus Capital LLC boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 43,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 30.8% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.44.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Colgate-Palmolive

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Get Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.