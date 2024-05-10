78,099 Shares in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC) Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 78,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,082,000. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 3.06% of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wharton Business Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,954,000. Emory University bought a new stake in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,235,000. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,324,000. Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,614,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,736,000.

BlackRock Flexible Income ETF stock opened at $52.05 on Friday. BlackRock Flexible Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.54 and a 52-week high of $52.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.08 and its 200 day moving average is $51.77.

BlackRock Flexible Income ETF Profile

The BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (BINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed approach to multisector fixed-income exposure globally. It may hold debt and income-producing securities, of any credit quality or maturity, with the objective of maximizing long-term income and capital appreciation.

