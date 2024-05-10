Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 673,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,790 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $156,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 7,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 85,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,780,000 after buying an additional 9,566 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 39,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,144,000 after acquiring an additional 8,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

VO stock opened at $245.36 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $194.79 and a 52-week high of $250.41. The stock has a market cap of $63.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $242.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.32.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

