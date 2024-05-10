TPG Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 (NASDAQ:TPG)

TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th.
TPG Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of TPG opened at $42.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.40. The stock has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a PE ratio of -1,073.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.60. TPG has a 12 month low of $24.74 and a 12 month high of $47.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.
TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $512.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.87 million. TPG had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 3.35%. The company’s revenue was up 64.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that TPG will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insider Activity
In other news, President Todd Benjamin Sisitsky sold 52,807 shares of TPG stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total transaction of $2,198,883.48. Following the sale, the president now owns 396,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,530,330.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, President Todd Benjamin Sisitsky sold 52,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total transaction of $2,198,883.48. Following the sale, the president now owns 396,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,530,330.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon Winkelried sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total value of $41,640,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,326,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,513,794.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,434,129 shares of company stock valued at $101,357,132. Insiders own 78.72% of the company’s stock.
About TPG
TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.
