Picton Mahoney Asset Management Sells 1,000 Shares of KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KCCA)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lessened its stake in shares of KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KCCA – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned about 0.10% of KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,365,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,184,000 after purchasing an additional 23,175 shares during the period. Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its position in KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 21,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $630,000.

KCCA opened at $28.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.85 and a 200-day moving average of $29.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 0.23. KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $24.11 and a 1-year high of $31.52.

The KraneShares California Carbon Allowance ETF (KCCA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IHS Markit Carbon CCA index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted CCA carbon credit futures index. KCCA was launched on Oct 5, 2021 and is managed by KraneShares.

