Picton Mahoney Asset Management Sells 2,750 Shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned about 0.05% of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 1,973.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 4,093.3% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 11,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 11,625 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $314,000. Idaho Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Idaho Trust Bank now owns 27,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 4,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 31,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945 shares during the period. 50.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

EWH stock opened at $17.07 on Friday. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a twelve month low of $14.64 and a twelve month high of $20.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.41.

About iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

