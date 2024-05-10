Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $875,000 Holdings in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its stake in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 839 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in NMI were worth $875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NMI by 426.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 52,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 42,321 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in NMI by 223.8% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 205,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,571,000 after purchasing an additional 142,135 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NMI by 39,091.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 31,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 31,664 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NMI by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 250,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,775,000 after purchasing an additional 30,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of NMI by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

NMI Trading Up 0.5 %

NMIH opened at $33.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $33.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.87 and a 200-day moving average of $29.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NMI ( NASDAQ:NMIH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. NMI had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 56.26%. The firm had revenue of $156.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.76 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NMIH shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on NMI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of NMI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of NMI from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on NMI from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 12,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total transaction of $391,883.08. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 427,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,044,583.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 12,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total transaction of $391,883.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 427,271 shares in the company, valued at $13,044,583.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Nicholas Daniel Realmuto sold 1,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $37,757.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,455 shares in the company, valued at $316,054.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 138,599 shares of company stock worth $4,200,058. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

