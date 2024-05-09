Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR Reduces Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR cut its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 83,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,275 shares during the quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 77.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE USB traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,375,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,512,760. The stock has a market cap of $64.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.64. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.53 and a 52 week high of $45.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down from $52.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Compass Point raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total value of $895,005.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 164,880 shares in the company, valued at $6,837,573.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

