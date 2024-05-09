Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX) PT Raised to $10.00 at Maxim Group

Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Maxim Group from $4.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Maxim Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 418.13% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Context Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st.
Context Therapeutics Stock Performance
Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.07). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Context Therapeutics will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Context Therapeutics
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Context Therapeutics stock. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 975,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,000. Opaleye Management Inc. owned about 6.11% of Context Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 14.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Context Therapeutics Company Profile
Context Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of solid tumors in the United States. It develops CLDN6xCD3 bsAb, an anti-CD3 x anti-Claudin 6 antigen bispecific monoclonal antibody that is intended to redirect T-cell-mediated lysis toward malignant cells expressing CLDN6.
