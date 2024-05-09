Bogart Wealth LLC Sells 96 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Bogart Wealth LLC cut its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,425,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,242,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 28,138.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 98,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,052,000 after purchasing an additional 98,203 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,648,000. Finally, abrdn plc acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,928,000. 62.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ IBB traded up $0.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $133.15. 213,685 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,774,332. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $133.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.36. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.83 and a fifty-two week high of $141.16.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.126 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

