Bogart Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,378 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $20,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,557,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOE stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $153.30. The company had a trading volume of 66,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,185. The company has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $123.92 and a twelve month high of $156.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.84.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

