Everpar Advisors LLC Takes $248,000 Position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Everpar Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,424 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BOH. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,652,216 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,789,000 after buying an additional 590,492 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,142,123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,758,000 after buying an additional 24,031 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 506,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,165,000 after buying an additional 6,094 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 415,092 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,626,000 after buying an additional 3,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newport Trust Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,170,000. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on BOH. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Hawaii currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $52.20.

Bank of Hawaii Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE BOH opened at $59.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.46. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 12 month low of $30.83 and a 12 month high of $75.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $252.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.79 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 13.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Hawaii Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.16%.

Bank of Hawaii Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.