DEI Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $139.39 Million (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. During the last seven days, DEI has traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. One DEI token can currently be bought for $0.0187 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges. DEI has a total market capitalization of $139.39 million and $19.37 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2021. The official website for DEI is deus.finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

