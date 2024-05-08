ABCMETA (META) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $314,058.45

ABCMETA (META) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. ABCMETA has a total market capitalization of $314,058.45 and approximately $1.02 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ABCMETA token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00009253 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00011617 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001443 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61,473.40 or 0.99963562 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00013079 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00008266 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000073 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000058 BTC.

ABCMETA Profile

META is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000317 USD and is up 1.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $11.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

