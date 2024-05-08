Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Increases Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4,332.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 483,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,111,000 after purchasing an additional 472,584 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $23,876,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 802,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,538,000 after buying an additional 307,228 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2,045.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 283,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,558,000 after buying an additional 270,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Horizons LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,033,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

SCHG traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $92.66. The company had a trading volume of 733,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477,319. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.35. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $65.99 and a 12-month high of $93.84. The company has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

