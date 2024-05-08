SMH Capital Advisors Inc. Has $1.71 Million Stock Holdings in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

SMH Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 76,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares during the quarter. Compass Diversified accounts for 3.7% of SMH Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. owned 0.11% of Compass Diversified worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 206,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Compass Diversified by 0.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 142,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Compass Diversified by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Compass Diversified by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Compass Diversified by 2.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Compass Diversified alerts:

Insider Transactions at Compass Diversified

In other news, major shareholder Cgi Magyar Holdings Llc sold 7,510 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total value of $187,149.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,991,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,147,457.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Compass Diversified Stock Performance

NYSE:CODI traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $22.09. The stock had a trading volume of 39,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,704. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.18 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Compass Diversified has a 52-week low of $16.88 and a 52-week high of $25.07.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $566.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.07 million. Compass Diversified had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 11.71%. As a group, research analysts predict that Compass Diversified will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Compass Diversified Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 17th. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 588.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Compass Diversified from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Compass Diversified from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Get Our Latest Report on Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified Profile

(Free Report)

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, healthcare, safety & security, electronic components, food and foodservice.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CODI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.