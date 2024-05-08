LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Hits New 52-Week High at $107.02

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $107.02 and last traded at $102.66, with a volume of 1453119 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $101.45.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LYB shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.08.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.14 and its 200 day moving average is $96.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $33.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.18.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.17. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.50 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 77.28%.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP Kenneth Todd Lane sold 29,229 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.19, for a total transaction of $2,899,224.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,101,476.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan sold 18,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total value of $1,819,431.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,233,246.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Todd Lane sold 29,229 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.19, for a total transaction of $2,899,224.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,758 shares in the company, valued at $9,101,476.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,853 shares of company stock valued at $8,077,267. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter valued at $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

