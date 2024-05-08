Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $97.28

Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $97.28 and last traded at $96.69, with a volume of 1520975 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $93.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Vertiv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Vertiv from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Vertiv from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.11.

Vertiv Stock Down 2.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $35.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.37.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. Vertiv had a return on equity of 44.95% and a net margin of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Vertiv’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.62%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Yibin Edward Cui sold 668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total transaction of $63,052.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,452 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,074.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Yibin Edward Cui sold 668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total transaction of $63,052.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,074.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 2,511,295 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $235,157,663.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,324,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,116,308.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,409,664 shares of company stock worth $310,846,212 over the last 90 days. 5.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertiv

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Vertiv by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vertiv by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 20,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

