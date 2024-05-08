Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL) to Issue — Dividend of $0.10

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Stock Up 0.6 %

NCDL stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.65. 6,142 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,426. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $18.10.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending had a net margin of 46.95% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $48.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.40 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NCDL. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $18.50 target price on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.50 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

About Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company focused primarily on investing in senior secured loans to private equity-owned U.S. middle market companies. It has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

