Sapient Capital LLC Takes $235,000 Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,613 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UBS. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in UBS Group by 61.8% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in UBS Group by 118.5% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000.

UBS Group Trading Up 7.0 %

UBS stock opened at $29.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.55 and a 200-day moving average of $28.47. UBS Group AG has a one year low of $18.76 and a one year high of $32.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The bank reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.06 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 43.70%. The company’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Research analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on UBS shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of UBS Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

UBS Group Profile



UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

