Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,196 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $401,191,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,730,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,461,901,000 after acquiring an additional 6,882,952 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,705,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774,697 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,673,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253,787 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5,543.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,136,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,089,000 after buying an additional 1,115,955 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNDX opened at $48.85 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.30 and a 12-month high of $51.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.89.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a $0.0892 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

