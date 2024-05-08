iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 35.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,422 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $14,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 26.6% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $122.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.63. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $102.66 and a 12-month high of $123.43. The company has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.9976 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

