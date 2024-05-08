PAAL AI Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8.45 Million (PAAL)

PAAL AI (PAAL) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 8th. One PAAL AI token can now be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00000647 BTC on exchanges. PAAL AI has a market capitalization of $329.16 million and $8.45 million worth of PAAL AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PAAL AI has traded up 20.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About PAAL AI

PAAL AI’s genesis date was June 22nd, 2023. PAAL AI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 816,230,510 tokens. PAAL AI’s official website is www.paal.ai. The official message board for PAAL AI is medium.com/@admin_42570. PAAL AI’s official Twitter account is @paalmind.

Buying and Selling PAAL AI

According to CryptoCompare, “PAAL AI (PAAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PAAL AI has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 816,230,510 in circulation. The last known price of PAAL AI is 0.46521182 USD and is down -6.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $7,131,564.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paal.ai/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAAL AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAAL AI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAAL AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

