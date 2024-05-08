Bellevue Healthcare Declares Dividend of GBX 3 (LON:BBH)

Bellevue Healthcare (LON:BBH – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Bellevue Healthcare Price Performance

BBH opened at GBX 146.87 ($1.85) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £802.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 925.00. Bellevue Healthcare has a 12 month low of GBX 119.40 ($1.50) and a 12 month high of GBX 159.80 ($2.01). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 147.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 143.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Josephine Dixon sold 12,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 146 ($1.83), for a total transaction of £17,649.94 ($22,173.29). In related news, insider Josephine Dixon sold 12,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 146 ($1.83), for a total value of £17,649.94 ($22,173.29). Also, insider Tony Young sold 12,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 150 ($1.88), for a total transaction of £18,234 ($22,907.04). 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Bellevue Healthcare

Bellevue Healthcare Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Bellevue Asset Management AG. The fund is managed by Bellevue Advisors Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across healthcare sector. It seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the MSCI World Healthcare Index.

Featured Stories

