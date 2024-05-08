Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Announces Earnings Results

Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The information technology services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.27, RTT News reports. Unisys had a negative net margin of 21.37% and a negative return on equity of 577.16%. The firm had revenue of $487.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Unisys’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.
Unisys Stock Performance
UIS opened at $5.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.28 and its 200-day moving average is $5.44. The stock has a market cap of $370.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.55. Unisys has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $8.12.
Unisys Company Profile
