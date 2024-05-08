LSV Asset Management Has $8.39 Million Stock Holdings in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Free Report) by 60.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 592,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 916,771 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Tronox were worth $8,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TROX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tronox by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,476,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,677,000 after buying an additional 41,481 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Tronox by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,851,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,882,000 after acquiring an additional 169,544 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tronox by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,823,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,506,000 after purchasing an additional 149,296 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tronox by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,650,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,186,000 after purchasing an additional 179,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Tronox by 42.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,210,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,266,000 after purchasing an additional 361,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

TROX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Tronox from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Tronox from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Tronox from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tronox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.29.

Shares of TROX stock opened at $19.22 on Wednesday. Tronox Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $10.08 and a 1 year high of $19.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.62, a PEG ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 1.91.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). Tronox had a negative return on equity of 2.74% and a negative net margin of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $774.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tronox Holdings plc will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is presently -22.42%.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

