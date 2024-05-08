Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (ERH) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on June 3rd

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0625 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th.
Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.4% per year over the last three years.
Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Stock Performance
ERH stock opened at $9.82 on Wednesday. Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.97 and a fifty-two week high of $10.64.
Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Company Profile
Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.
