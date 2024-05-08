STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $77.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.34 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 6.62%. STAAR Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS.

STAAR Surgical Trading Up 1.5 %

STAA stock opened at $46.65 on Wednesday. STAAR Surgical has a 1-year low of $26.66 and a 1-year high of $68.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 108.49 and a beta of 0.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Aimee S. Weisner bought 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.11 per share, for a total transaction of $66,692.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,027.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STAA. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $32.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Monday, April 1st. William Blair raised STAAR Surgical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.38.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia.

