STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $77.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.34 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 6.62%. STAAR Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS.
STAAR Surgical Trading Up 1.5 %
STAA stock opened at $46.65 on Wednesday. STAAR Surgical has a 1-year low of $26.66 and a 1-year high of $68.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 108.49 and a beta of 0.80.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Aimee S. Weisner bought 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.11 per share, for a total transaction of $66,692.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,027.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Research Report on STAA
STAAR Surgical Company Profile
STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than STAAR Surgical
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- MU Nears Breakout as Analysts Continue to Pound the Table
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Upwork Capitalizes on the Growing AI Gig Economy
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Garmin Navigates to New Highs Driven By Wearables Trend
Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.