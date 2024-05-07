Metis Global Partners LLC Has $2.18 Million Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Metis Global Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,544 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. NavPoint Financial Inc. purchased a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $531,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 197,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,182,000 after acquiring an additional 17,391 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 27,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,462,899.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE GIS opened at $69.81 on Tuesday. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.33 and a twelve month high of $90.89. The stock has a market cap of $39.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.66.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. TD Cowen boosted their price target on General Mills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on General Mills from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.18.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GIS

About General Mills

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.